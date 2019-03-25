



— It has been 50 years since the “Miracle” Mets won the World Series and thrilled fans throughout the Tri-State Area.

The players reunited Monday for a common cause, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported.

For much of the 1960s, the Mets were the laughing stock of baseball.

But in 1969, everything changed.

“Even though it has been 50 years, it’s still vivid in our minds about how important we were to the city of New York, and what we accomplished,” outfielder/first baseman Art Shamsky said. “Being known as the lovable losers to winning the championship.”

Members of that team came together for an autograph signing at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers, a store also celebrating its 50th year.

The year 1969 was important for many reasons. The Jets won the Super Bowl, the Knicks went on to win the NBA title, and the country was celebrating a man on the moon. There was the peace and love of Woodstock but also enduring political unrest.

“It took all of our minds off of Vietnam and other things,” outfielder Cleon Jones said. “I could walk through New York and I could see kids playing in the street saying, ‘I’m Tommie Agee I’m Tom Seaver.'”

Fans lined up Monday to spend a moment with their heroes and recapture a bit of their youth.

“The World Series in class screaming when Tommie Agee led off the third game with a home run, getting busted by the teacher because I had a little earpiece in my ear,” fan Stephen Medwid said.

The players joined forces again Monday, this time to support one another off the field. Proceeds from the Wishing Wells at Stew Leonard’s will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, a tribute to legendary Met pitcher Seaver, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

“Our memories are the most important thing to us. When we get older like this you realize it even more,” outfielder Ron Swoboda said. “We’re not all here and yet we are all going to walk together forever because of what happened in ’69.”

Time can never fade the real legacy of this team: unity.