By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday mornin’ folks! It won’t be quite as bitter this morning as the past few days, but we are waking up with some spotty drizzle & showers. That activity will be short lived and sun will make a return this afternoon. Expect a seasonably cool day with highs in the low 50s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be chilly by spring standards with high temps only reaching the mid 40s…but conditions will remain dry through the rest of the week and perhaps into the weekend!

Even better is that temps will warm up considerably by the end of the week and into the weekend. Mid 50s on Thursday, low & mid 60s Friday, and perhaps some 70s Saturday and Sunday? Some nice warmth is a possibility, so stay tuned for the latest!