Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re expecting a mostly cloudy day, but there will be some peaks of sunshine late this afternoon. As a front continues sinking south, brighter skies will prevail to the north, while clouds rule to the south. A few spotty sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry. Temps will hang in the low 50s.

There may be a few showers well south of NYC early this evening, then skies gradually clear overnight. Waking up tomorrow morning, it’s much colder with temps around 30 in the city and 20s in the suburbs.

The good news is the rest of the week is looking bright and dry! Its chilly on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but it’s very short-lived… the 60s are in sight once again by later this week!