



– Police have released a video they say shows the man accused by a Muslim woman of assaulting her while she walked down a street in Midwood last week.

Victim 41-year-old Umbrer Nisar says she was in front of her home, in the middle of the day, when a man crossed the street and charged at her.

She says he tried to trip her, then kicked her and walked away.

Nisar says she believes her “hijab,” a traditional Muslim headscarf, made her a target.

Living in Brooklyn for more than 20 years, Nisar said she has always felt free and safe to walk around her community wearing her traditional Muslim attire.

“I was 100 percent sure that it is a hate crime,” Nisar said.

