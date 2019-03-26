



Police are looking for the duo who allegedly mugged a 12-year-old boy who was just walking home last week.

Authorities say two men pinned the victim against a wall as he was walking into his building in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx on March 19.

The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the boy if he didn’t give up his cell phone. Police say the men stole the victim’s iPhone before running away.

The thieves were last seen near University Avenue and Featherbed Lane.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.