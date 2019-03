JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two homes were on fire on in Jersey City on Tuesday morning in a blaze which quickly escalated to a 5-alarm call for firefighters.

The call came in at 5 a.m. for a fire on Wegman Avenue, reports CBS2’s Jim Smith.

The Red Cross is responding on the scene to help those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, nor was the number of possible injures.

