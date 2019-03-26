NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – State lawmakers in Albany are signaling their support for congestion pricing, the plan to charge vehicles a fee to enter parts of Manhattan.

Some of those who support the idea are holding a rally in Manhattan’s Upper West Side at 96th Street and Broadway beginning at 8:30 a.m., reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. The rally includes the groups Transportation Alternatives and Families For Safe.

The speaker of the State Assembly reportedly said the plan has enough votes in the Assembly to be included in the upcoming budget.

Part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed $175 billion state budget includes congestion pricing with a fee to drivers entering midtown Manhattan below 60th street.

Proponents say the money would help fix the city’s subways.

Cuomo has warned if congestion pricing is not approved, subway and bus fares would go up.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie reportedly said the Assembly is ready to move forward on congestion pricing, but key details of the plan are still unclear – including how much the toll would be.

Some suburban lawmakers are pushing for the congestion fee to aid the MTA as a whole and not just city subway and bus service.

Advocates are trying to get this included in the new budget which begins April.