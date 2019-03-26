



– Disturbing allegations were heard in court Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a cardiologist who works in Brooklyn is accused of coming up with a plan to kidnap and starve his pregnant mistress in order to kill her unborn baby.

The motive came out in court: The woman allegedly became pregnant during a relationship with another man – a police officer, reported CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Dr. Vignendra Ariyarajah didn’t say anything as he walked into court. He was indicted in February on charges of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ariyarajah is accused of hiring a woman and another person to hold his 30-year-old mistress Paul Marie Raymond in a Ditmas Park, Brooklyn home and administer poisonous medicine.

Raymond, who was seven and a half months pregnant at the time, was allegedly starved and fed water through a syringe. She was allegedly induced with Fentanyl and possibly PCP in a plot to kill the unborn child while the doctor and his wife were out of town on vacation, Duddridge reported.

Raymond was allegedly held at the Ocean Avenue home for days before Christmas in 2016, and tried to escape but was caught and returned. Shortly after her escape attempt, Raymond went into labor.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office says the baby was born alive in December 2016, but died hours later after several days of labor.

First responders were called by one of the two people who were holding her. Raymond was found close to death.

Responding EMTs say they initially weren’t let into the apartment, and when they did finally get in, they found that Raymond had given birth to a live baby, which later died.

Prosecutors say Raymond was tortured, her fingernails torn off and had chemical burns on her face.

The defense said his client never prescribed her PCP, says she worked in his office for nine years and struggled with mental health. The suspect’s attorney say she miscarried.

Dr. Ariyarajah lives in New Jersey. He’s free on bail but has to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, but is allowed to continue visiting clinics and prescribe medicine.

The next court date is set for May 9.