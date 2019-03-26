



– Chirlane McCray, the city’s first lady, is due to testify before the city council today about her mental health initiative Thrive NYC.

The program was launched more than three years ago with an annual budget of $250 million.

Council Speaker Corey Kohnson and other council members have criticized Thrive NYC’s lack of transparency into how its budget is spent.

This month, Comptroller Scott Stringer said he planned to look into the initiative’s finances.

McCray says more than half a million people have called NYC Well, the city’s mental health help line. But there’s no metric to show how many people have actually used the services, or to show if Thrive is making a difference.

