NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gwyneth Paltrow got a big reprimanded by her most beloved critic.

The actress and GOOP founder posting this sweet picture on Instagram of her and 14-year-old daughter Apple on a ski lift.

Seems cute… but it didn’t go over well.

🍎⛷❤️

Apple commenting on the post like only a teen can: “Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”

Paltrow came back at her with: “You can’t even see your face!”

And while mom loves to share, Apple keeps her Instagram page private.

