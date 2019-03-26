Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gwyneth Paltrow got a big reprimanded by her most beloved critic.
And while mom loves to share, Apple keeps her Instagram page private.
The actress and GOOP founder posting this sweet picture on Instagram of her and 14-year-old daughter Apple on a ski lift.
Seems cute… but it didn’t go over well.
Apple commenting on the post like only a teen can: “Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”
Paltrow came back at her with: “You can’t even see your face!”
