



— A quick-thinking lunch monitor made a shocking discovery at a Long Island school earlier this week.

The employee at Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin found a loaded handgun inside a 10-year-old’s boy’s lunch bag on Monday.

Police said the monitor discovered the 40-caliber weapon after noticing that the boy’s fabric bag appeared to contain a heavy object.

Parents at the school were shocked the child was ever able to leave an adult’s supervision with the weapon.

“They should be in jail right now, seeing a judge, being on bail,” Kelvin Lastique said. “Apparently, it was an uncle. Whoever was in custody of that child should be in jail today.”

The child was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and will appear in family court next week.

Investigators believe the boy may have taken the gun from a relative’s home.