NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man accused of swindling thousands from investors is now facing wire fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Patrick McDonnell is the man behind the mask seen in a YouTube video promoting cryptocurrency.

The video, introduced as evidence by authorities, allegedly shows McDonnell – also known as “Jason Flack” – offering trading advice to investors.

The U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn alleges McDonnell ran a fraud scheme that cost 10 clients at least $194,000 in cash and tens of thousands more in virtual currency, like Bitcoin.

McDonnell owned “Cabbage Tech Corporation,” a virtual currency trading business.