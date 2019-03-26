Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We got the dreary day of the week out of the way yesterday and the next several days are looking great!

Today is the coldest with highs reaching the mid 40s this afternoon. A northerly breeze will make it feel more like the 30s through much of the day.

Clear skies overnight and cold once again… temps will be around freezing in the city and 20s in the suburbs waking up tomorrow. But once again, expect mostly sunny skies all day and temps a few degrees up. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

By Thursday, we continue to climb as high pressure moves offshore and we set up a return flow from the south. Plenty of sunshine and temps back to normal in the mid 50s.

We’re pushing 70 by the weekend. Have a good one!