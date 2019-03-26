NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A one-month-old child has died after being found unconscious inside a Brooklyn home.

Authorities say infant Terrell Jones was found by first responders Monday just after 11 a.m. inside an apartment on East 53rd Street after call to 911.

EMS units report that the child was unresponsive when they arrived, but had no obvious signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of Jones’ death and police are continuing their investigation into the tragedy.