



– Sources say the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom have reached a 5-year deal for $137.5 million.

The NL Cy Young Award-winning pitcher went 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts last year.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the contract extension covers 2019 to 2023 with a club option for 2024.

The news comes after pitcher Noah Syndergaard criticized the Mets’ treatment of deGrom.

“I think Jake’s the best pitcher in baseball right now,” Syndergaard said. “I think he deserves whatever amount he’s worth. I want to keep him happy so when it does come time for him to reach free agency he stays on our side pitching for the Mets. I think they should just quit all this fuss and pay the man already.”

The extension was done two days before deGrom was planning to back off talks once the regular season starts Thursday.

Sources say deGrom will have a full no-trade clause and can opt out of the deal in 2022, while the Mets keep a club option for $32.5 million in 2024.

Back in February, new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who was deGrom’s agent before switching sides at the bargaining table last fall, told reporters at spring training there’s “no reason for a distraction to carry into the regular season.”