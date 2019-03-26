



– Some storage issues are causing trouble on Long Island.

Neighbors in Suffolk County are upset at how the LIRR is using the property of their former station.

The former rail station yard in Blue Point went out of use in 1980, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Two months ago, the LIRR decided to use the defunct station as a storage site.

“The railroad is turning a sleepy little bedroom community into Jamaica Station,” said Blue Point homeowner Michael Keil. “Rails, material, it’s not in keeping with the community.”

“The sound that we hear is like a machine picking up one of the heavy ties and dropping it from 10 feet up. The noise makes me jump,” another resident told McLogan.

The LIRR met with residents to ease concerns, saying the railroad hopes to use the storage yard for the next three years and will limit noise and hours. Brookhaven Town Council members want that in writing.

A petition is being circulated in a nearby housing complex and in homes along residential streets that abut the tracks.

Homeowners are also worried about potential contamination of the wetlands, the nearby creek bed, the ground water and even the great south bay, McLogan reported.