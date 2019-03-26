CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A deadly fire engulfed an apartment building in Suffolk County Tuesday morning as firefighters rescued dozens of residents and their pets from the blaze.

Susan Harelick, 71, a resident of Apartment 7D, was found dead after the smoke cleared inside the building when the fire was contained.

The Suffolk County homicide squad is investigating the case and said the fire originated in Harelick’s unit. The cause is not considered suspicious.

Police say the initial call came in around 2:30 a.m. to a fire at the Fairfield Courtyard Apartments on County Club Road in Coram.

One building was engulfed as firefighters from the Coram, Selden and Gordon Heights departments arrived and began battling the fire.

The Red Cross was on scene to assist residents displaced by the fire.

