CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:New York slang

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new study by market research company OnePoll asked Americans about their most annoying slang words.

At the number 5: “Ghost,” as in not replying to text messages or e-mails for whatever reason.

At number 4: “Gucci,” meaning something that is highly desired or going well.

At number 3: “Hangry,” aggressiveness caused by feeling a bit hungry.

At number 2: “Bae,” from “before anyone else,” romantic to some but apparently not to others.

At number 1: “GOAT,” from “Greatest Of All Time,” especially for anyone other than Muhammad Ali.

Comments
  1. Khris Jay (@heine2311) says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:17 am

    I hate the word “Deadass”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s