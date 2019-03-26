NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new study by market research company OnePoll asked Americans about their most annoying slang words.

At the number 5: “Ghost,” as in not replying to text messages or e-mails for whatever reason.

At number 4: “Gucci,” meaning something that is highly desired or going well.

At number 3: “Hangry,” aggressiveness caused by feeling a bit hungry.

At number 2: “Bae,” from “before anyone else,” romantic to some but apparently not to others.

At number 1: “GOAT,” from “Greatest Of All Time,” especially for anyone other than Muhammad Ali.