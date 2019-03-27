



– We’re proud to announce our Long Island team were big winners at this year’s Focus on Long Island Operations awards.

CBS2 Carolyn Gusoff and Jennifer McLogan and their crew took home a total of seven Folio awards for their unique, in-depth coverage.

Carolyn’s “37%” documentary about corruption at Hempstead’s failing schools won for Best News Special Report.

Jennifer’s story about a street and school renaming for a living civil rights legend won the award for history.

The awards included:

Best News Special Report: 37% – In this special production, CBS2 News’ Carolyn Gusoff spent a full academic year behind the scenes of the Hempstead School District, which, despite hundreds of millions of public dollars spent every year, has been called a disastrous educational system.

History: Town Of Hempstead Renames Street, School In Honor Of Civil Rights Hero – Greeted like a rock star in his adopted hometown, 75-year-old Gen. Joseph A. McNeil was honored by a community overwhelmed with emotion.

Environment: Congregation Of Nuns On Long Island On Sacred Mission To Save The Planet – In the spiritual place where 100 nuns call home, there is an emphasis on the tangible. The sisters of St. Joseph are now focusing their mission to serve their neighbors on a very near and dear neighbor: Earth.

Environment: Local Man Doing His Part To Educate The Public About Sharks – Chris Stefanou is known as Long Island’s “shark man,” and he has dedicated his life to saving these misunderstood creatures of the sea.

Health: ‘She Is My Hero’: LI Woman Donates Life-Saving Kidney Despite Numerous Health Challenges Of Her Own – Artie Surrey was facing dim prospects of a happy family future with his wife Amy and five children, due to his failing kidneys. That is, until a holiday angel swooped in.

Business: U.S. Open In Full Swing At Historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club On Long Island – Getting to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton can prove challenging among crowds of 30,000 people.