GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – We’re proud to announce our Long Island team were big winners at this year’s Focus on Long Island Operations awards.

CBS2 Carolyn Gusoff and Jennifer McLogan and their crew took home a total of seven Folio awards for their unique, in-depth coverage.

Carolyn’s “37%” documentary about corruption at Hempstead’s failing schools won for Best News Special Report.

Jennifer’s story about a street and school renaming for a living civil rights legend won the award for history.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff and Jennifer McLogan at the 2019 Folio Awards. (credit: CBS2)

The awards included:

  • Best News Special Report: 37% – In this special production, CBS2 News’ Carolyn Gusoff spent a full academic year behind the scenes of the Hempstead School District, which, despite hundreds of millions of public dollars spent every year, has been called a disastrous educational system.

There was a moving honor Tuesday for a civil rights icon and pioneer who calls Long Island home — Gen. Joseph A. McNeil. (CBS2)

A congregation of nuns on Long Island is on a mission to go green. (CBS2)

Chris Stefanou of Massapegua has dedicated his life to saving sharks. (credit: CBS2)

Artie Surrey and Kristine Gawlowski (credit: CBS2)

The U.S. Open is in full swing, and this year the historic golf tournament is in our own backyard. (CBS2)

John Coltrane’s home in Dix Hills was designated a national treasure on Oct. 9, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

 

