Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was seen on video robbing the same Bronx deli twice in one week, police said.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was seen on video robbing the same Bronx deli twice in one week, police said.
On Monday, he was caught on camera stealing a case of Red Bull from the store on 231st Street in the Kingsbridge section.
A day later, police said the same man took more Red Bull from the deli.
This time, workers tried to stop him. But he allegedly pulled out a syringe and fled.