CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was seen on video robbing the same Bronx deli twice in one week, police said.

On Monday, he was caught on camera stealing a case of Red Bull from the store on 231st Street in the Kingsbridge section.

(CBS2)

A day later, police said the same man took more Red Bull from the deli.

This time, workers tried to stop him. But he allegedly pulled out a syringe and fled.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s