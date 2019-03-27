



A missing high school student in New Jersey has been found, days after her father issued a threatening ultimatum for her safe return.

CBS2 reported Monday that 17-year-old Ashley Combs disappeared on March 22. She was last seen in school at Toms River North, but never came home.

Her adoptive father told CBS2 Wednesday night that Toms River police were talking to her at their police station. There are no other details yet about her disappearance, other than she has been found and is safe.

“My clients are happy that Ashley has been found and appears to be unharmed. I am sure that the attention that this case received from the media and Facebook played a large part in her safe return,” attorney Jef Henninger said.

Combs’ father, Rob Nieratko, retained the lawyer after the teen went missing last week. Henninger took to Facebook, declaring to whomever may have been involved in the teen’s disappearance would face criminal charges unless the 17-year-old was returned by Tuesday night.