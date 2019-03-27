



A neighborly phone call about pulled pork may have saved a man’s life in New Jersey.

Back in January, Roberta Cartwright called her neighbor, 80-year-old Carl Schwab, to see if he and his wife wanted some of the pulled pork she had made.

Suddenly, the phone dropped and Cartwright heard Schwab’s wife yelling for help.

Cartwright’s husband rushed over and started performing CPR.

Schwab was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was given a pacemaker.