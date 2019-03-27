CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect a carbon copy of Tuesday, except a little warmer. Cold mornings, sunny and pleasant afternoon. Today will feel a little bit milder than Tuesday due to the lighter winds. Temp should hit 50 by the afternoon, and expect another cool night with lows down to 36.

(Credit: CBS2)

But first we start off the day in the 30s again so if you’re headed out the door grab a jacket with a little more off to it! Temp start off in the 20s in the suburbs to around the freezing mark in the city in a little bit milder on the water. Temps get warmer on Thursday and even milder on Friday with a chance at 70° looming this weekend!

(Credit: CBS2)

