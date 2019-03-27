By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect a carbon copy of Tuesday, except a little warmer. Cold mornings, sunny and pleasant afternoon. Today will feel a little bit milder than Tuesday due to the lighter winds. Temp should hit 50 by the afternoon, and expect another cool night with lows down to 36.

But first we start off the day in the 30s again so if you’re headed out the door grab a jacket with a little more off to it! Temp start off in the 20s in the suburbs to around the freezing mark in the city in a little bit milder on the water. Temps get warmer on Thursday and even milder on Friday with a chance at 70° looming this weekend!