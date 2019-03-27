



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After another cold start, our sunny stretch continues! Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temps topping out in the upper 40s to around 50.

It’s not as cold overnight, but still plenty chilly. Temps drop into the mid 30s in the city and 20s in some of the NW suburbs. You’ll want the winter coat again waking up tomorrow.

By Thursday afternoon, mostly sunny skies prevail again, although there will be some clouds streaming in from the west late in the day. Highs will be right where they should be for this time of year, in the mid 50s.

We’re well into the 60s to finish out the work week, but its looking like a lot of clouds will be around on Friday as a front stalls nearby. Even a few showers and sprinkles can’t be ruled out, especially to the N&W.

At least it’ll be warm! Check back soon for the latest.