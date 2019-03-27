



– The NYPD wants your help identifying a person wanted for questioning in the slashing of a bodega worker in the Bronx.

Police say the unidentified man entered a store on University Avenue in Morris Heights at 5:40 p.m. on March 13. He allegedly grabbed a beverage without paying for it. When a 23-year-old worker tried to stop him, the suspect slashed him in the face with a box cutter and took off.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he received 10 stitches.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.