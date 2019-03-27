



Police say they’re searching for a robbery suspect who’s been threatening workers at businesses across Queens.

The first incident took place around 7:45 p.m. last Friday at Western Union on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

Police said the suspect walked up to a security window, poured an unknown substance onto the counter and placed a lighter next to it. He allegedly told a 24-year-old female employee he would set the substance on fire and demanded money.

When the worker refused and walked away, police said the man poured more of the substance onto the doorway and fled on foot.

Then on Monday, the suspect allegedly held up a Metro PCS in Jackson Heights at knifepoint, stealing $210 from the register and $200 from a female employee’s purse.

Roughly 10 hours later, police said he struck a Subway restaurant in Elmhurst. He allegedly passed a worker a note saying he had a bomb and a gun before making off with $215.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.