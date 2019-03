NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is now home to the tallest male politician in the world.

Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr., who represents Bedford-Stuyvesant and Northern Crown Heights in Brooklyn, stands 6 feet 10 inches tall.

On Wednesday, he will be presented as the Guinness World Records’ tallest male politician.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to preside over the ceremony at City Hall.