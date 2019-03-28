



A fraternity and its former president are liable for the death of a Baruch College student back in 2013, a court ruled Thursday.

Chun “Michael” Deng, 19, died of blunt force trauma during a hazing ritual at a rented house in the Poconos.

Police said he was blindfolded, forced to walk through a crowd wearing a backpack filled with 30 pounds of sand, and then repeatedly tackled. He hit his head on the ground and was knocked unconscious.

Authorities said Pi Delta Psi fraternity members called their president, Andy Meng, for advice, but did not immediately take Deng to a hospital.

Four members pleaded guilty in the case.