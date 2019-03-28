



The NYPD want your help finding the suspect in a bizarre break-in on the Upper East Side

According to police, a suspect crept into a 28-year-old woman’s apartment on East 65th Street and First Avenue. The woman’s front door was unlocked, police said.

The victim was asleep in her bed and woke up, in part due to an unpleasant smell.

When she woke up, the suspect was licking her face and kissing her, according to police.

The victim didn’t recognize the suspect, who took off.

Police believe the incident may have been random, and that the suspect ma have been trying doors in the building and found hers unlocked.

Authorities released surveillance video of the man they say committed the crime. He’s described as balding with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.