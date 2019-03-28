



The New York Mets start their season Thursday in Washington, taking on the Nationals.

Fresh off signing his $137.5 million contract extension, Jacob deGrom will be on the mound for the Mets.

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Wednesday he was never worried about completing the deal with deGrom.

“We set an aggressive agenda this offseason, we had a lot to accomplish, but all of that was built with the mindset that Jacob could be part of our short-term and long-term future,” he said.

“My goal here is to win in New York City and play for the Mets for the rest of my career,” said deGrom. “So we were sitting there with a common goal in mind and just trying to figure out a way that worked.”

Max Scherzer will get the opening day start for the Nationals. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.