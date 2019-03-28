



The number of confirmed measles cases in Rockland County is on the rise.

So far, 155 people have been diagnosed with the disease since October.

Watch: Rockland County Officials Declare Measles State Of Emergency

A county state of emergency went into effect this week, prohibiting unvaccinated minors from visiting public spaces like shops, restaurants, schools and houses or worship.

“This is a public health crisis, and it is time to sound the alarm and take the appropriate action,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said Tuesday. “You need to be responsible for your children, you need to do the right thing for your community.”

Web Extra: Read the State of Emergency Declaration (.pdf)

For more information about the ban, click here. Learn more about the measles here.