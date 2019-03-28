CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (Patch.com) – The body of a woman was pulled out of a lake in Lincoln Park in Jersey City Sunday morning, and police now say she was murdered.

The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Caroline Cano, of Jersey City. On Sunday, March 24, shortly after 7:30 a.m., the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible body found in Lincoln Park in Jersey City.

Officers responded and found the body of a woman in the lake in Lincoln Park; members of the Jersey City Fire Department pulled her body out of the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

