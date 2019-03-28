CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shots were fired during a dispute between two Amtrak coworkers early Thursday in Queens.

It happened around 8 a.m. at a facility in Sunnyside.

Police said one worker suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they’re searching the shooter who fled the scene in a black SUV.

It’s unclear whether the workers were on duty at the time.

“Amtrak Police are working with NYPD investigating a shooting incident at our Sunnyside Yard location, an equipment and servicing facility in Queens, NY. One employee was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is known, and a search for the suspect is ongoing,” Amtrak said in a statement. “The area has been secured by the Amtrak Police Department and NYPD. There is no impact to train operations.”

