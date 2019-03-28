



The search is on for a suspect in a bizarre sex assault on the Upper East Side.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a suspect snuck into a 28-year-old woman’s apartment on East 65th Street and First Avenue through an unlocked front door.

The victim woke up as the suspect was licking and kissing her face. She was able to force him out of her apartment.

The man ran off westbound on 65th Street and is still at large.

Authorities released surveillance video of the man they say committed the crime. He’s described as balding with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.