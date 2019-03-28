



A 70-year-old parishioner was punched while praying inside an Upper East Side church, police say.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica’s Church on East 79th Street.

Police said the victim was praying when another woman told her to shut up and then punched her in the face.

This female suspect is #wanted for assaulting a 70-year-old female parishioner as she prayed inside St. Monica’s Church located at 413 East 79th St. on 3/26, at approx. 9:50AM #UES Suspect possibly known as “Annie” & frequents the area. Any info ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/lh0up5fVbn — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) March 27, 2019

The suspect is believed to be in her 40s or 50s and was last seen wearing a jacket, dark hoodie and backpack.

Police said her name may be Annie, and she’s known to frequent the area.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.