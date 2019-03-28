



Baseball is back!

It’s MLB Opening Day, and both the Yankees and Mets are hitting the field this afternoon.

Former pitching great Mariano Rivera will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Bombers take on the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m.

As for the roster, the core of the team will be back this season, and they’re determined to win.

Last year, their season ended at the hands of their arch rivals, the Boston Red Sox, who went on to win the World Series.

“Kind of a bad feeling in our stomach from how it ended. So that’s going to creep in all season, and we’ll be ready for when the next time comes,” outfielder Giancarlo Stanton told reporters Wednesday.

“I love the day. It’s filled with the butterflies, with the excitement,” said manager Aaron Boone.

“Little tough to go to sleep. You get the jitters going, you want to get things started,” Stanton added.

The thrill of opening day never gets old for the players or the fans.