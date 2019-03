JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Drivers heading into New York City from New Jersey this weekend will need to adjust their plans if they were going to use the Holland Tunnel.

The eastbound side of the Holland Tunnel will be closed overnight Saturday into Sunday, from midnight until 8 a.m.

The westbound tunnel will remain open.

The Port Authority will be conducting an emergency response exercise in the eastbound lanes that night.