



Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said his controversial congestion pricing proposal would bring in billions of dollars to fix the subways.

Now, there’s reportedly a plan to share that money with the suburbs.

Congestion pricing could get the green light as soon as Monday, as part of the state’s new budget.

Web Extra: Read Cuomo’s Congestion Pricing Plan

According to reports, a tentative agreement has been reached to pass the plan, which would include an infusion of funding for commuter rails.

The deal is said to allocate 10 percent of the revenue – about $1 billion – to the Long Island Rail Road and another 10 percent to Metro-North. The remaining 80 percent would go toward the city’s subways and buses.

MORE: Exclusive: Mad Scramble On In Albany To See Who Will Get A Break If Congestion Pricing Is Approved

Lawmakers from the suburbs that rely on commuter rail service have made it clear their constituents need to benefit from the plan as well in order for them to support the bill.

If passed, congestion pricing would raise billions of dollars in revenue for the aging subway system and commuter rails, and supporters hope it will also reduce congestion by charging drivers who travel below 60th Street in Manhattan.

The budget deadline is set for April 1.