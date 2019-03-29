CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A “Game of Thrones” scavenger hunt came to an end close to home.

HBO placed six replica thrones in countries around the world.

The final throne was found in the Bay Terrace section of Queens.

Melanie Joaquin, a 22-year-old office manager, discovered it Thursday in Fort Totten.

She said she knew the location was a site of movie shoots and had a hunch she’d find the throne there.

