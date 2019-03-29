



– There was a terrifying assault in a Brooklyn subway station late Thursday night.

Police sources say a man was attacked by a stranger and then fell onto the tracks.

Police sources say the two men had some kind of argument inside the 95th Street R train station in Bay Ridge.

It all happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A stanger hit 29-year-old Rolando Garcia-Nicia in the head with a Master lock. That’s when he ended up falling.

He was thankfully able to get up before a train arrived in the station.

It’s unclear what caused the two to start fighting.

Garcia-Nicia was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man about 5’8″ tall with a pony tail, blue jeans and black sneakers.

