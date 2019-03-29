



A New Jersey lawmaker is calling for a criminal probe into a rehabilitation center where 11 children died following a viral outbreak last year.

The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell can now resume admitting pediatric ventilator patients after the ban imposed by state health officials was lifted Wednesday.

However, State Sen. Richard Codey says the facility should not be operating.

A federal report found the outbreak was made worse because those in charge didn’t react fast enough. The center strongly disputes the report and is appealing.

One staff member and 36 children were ultimately diagnosed with a particularly severe strain of adenovirus.

