



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We made it folks, the weekend is upon us and so are warmer temps! Skies stay mainly cloudy the rest of today, but a southwest wind will get us into the low to mid 60s. As usual, much cooler along the south shore, where it’ll hang in the 50s.

A spotty shower is possible, especially N&W where even periods of light rain are moving through. It stays very mild overnight, only falling into the mid 40s for the suburbs and low 50s in the city.

Saturday is looking mostly dry, but still a good amount of clouds from time to time, along with a sprinkle. It does appear we’ll see more sun than today though! Temps approach 70 in the city, and likely into the 70s for inland central NJ.

By Sunday, the front that is currently stalled (and causing our clouds) finally moves through with a period of showers around midday. Temps fall from near 60 early into the 40s, and eventually 30s by night.

Have a great weekend!