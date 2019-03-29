CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We made it folks, the weekend is upon us and so are warmer temps! Skies stay mainly cloudy the rest of today, but a southwest wind will get us into the low to mid 60s. As usual, much cooler along the south shore, where it’ll hang in the 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

A spotty shower is possible, especially N&W where even periods of light rain are moving through. It stays very mild overnight, only falling into the mid 40s for the suburbs and low 50s in the city.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday is looking mostly dry, but still a good amount of clouds from time to time, along with a sprinkle. It does appear we’ll see more sun than today though! Temps approach 70 in the city, and likely into the 70s for inland central NJ.

(Credit: CBS2)

By Sunday, the front that is currently stalled (and causing our clouds) finally moves through with a period of showers around midday. Temps fall from near 60 early into the 40s, and eventually 30s by night.

Have a great weekend!

