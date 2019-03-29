



The search is on for several alleged gang members behind a brutal killing earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the victim, 21-year-old Tyquan Eversley, running for his life as 10 men chase him through East New York.

WANTED FOR MURDER: multiple subjects wanted for this brutal & brazen gang murder which left a young man dead in the East NY section of Brooklyn on March 19, 5:15pm. If you know any of these individuals or have info, call CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ATkl7CCZAM — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019

Police said Eversley first encountered the group around 5:15 p.m. on March 19 near the corner of New Lots Avenue and Cleveland Street.

“Totally unprovoked, our victim, the 21-year-old, is punched in his face,” NYPD Chief of Brooklyn Detectives Michael Kemper said Thursday. “Subsequent to being punched, he runs, and the group chases him.”

At least one man was armed and aimed at Eversley but did not pull the trigger.

The 21-year did whatever he could to evade the group, running through alleys and hiding behind a car. But they caught up with him as he tried to jump over a six foot fence in someone’s backyard.

“The victim gets stuck in the barbed wire. This group approaches the fence, one individual throws rock at victim and another individual shoots our victim five times, causing his death,” said Kemper.

Police said 25-year-old Michael Reid threw a rock at Eversley. He was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators have identified three other men they’re looking for as 29-year-old Donaven McDay, 24-year-old Shacore Huff and 22-year-old Alfred Crooks. They’re also searching for six other men involved.

Eversley had his own past run-ins with the law and was out on bail on armed robbery charges.

Police have not said why he was targeted in this case.