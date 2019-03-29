



– It was a first for the new Port Authority Police Department graduating class.

They held a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Thursday following their badge ceremony at Foundation Hall.

They are the first class to receive their badges at the site where 37 Port Authority officers died on 9/11.

Five of the new graduates say they are honored to join the force and follow in their families’ footsteps.

“This is truly a special day for me. I’m truly honored to be here with the Port Authority, and to wear the same shield as my father and my grandfather,” said third generation Port Authority Police Department officer Brian Donovan.

“I just have a lot to look forward to. I know he has some big shoes to fill over there, so I’m just waiting for my turn,” said PAPD officer Imani Brown, whose father Michael is a PAPD’s deputy chief.

One hundred twenty four officers graduated as part of the 117th class.