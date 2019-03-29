



There’s also an optional 5 cent tax on brown paper bags, which New York City is likely to impose.

Say goodbye to plastic bags. They’re going the way of the subway token, disappearing from New York life, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

New Yorkers are coming face to face with the need to live a greener life.

“It’s an idea whose time is well past,” said St. Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

In a move that will dramatically change how New Yorkers shop, the legislation also seeks to cut the use of brown paper bags too. Localities will have the option of imposing a five cent fee to get a paper sack, which Mayor Bill de Blasio supports.

“I do believe that we have to get away from paper bags, too, so I want to see the details of how it would be structured,” de Blasio said. “We need to get away from paper bags. If a fee would do it, I could support that.”

“This is to go not from plastic to paper but from plastic to reusable,” Kaminsky said.

“The ban, which will be part of the state budget, will have so-called “carve outs.” You can still get plastic carry out bags for food, get your dry cleaning in plastic bags, and at the supermarket, you can still put your fruits and vegetables in plastic bags, and buy meat, fish and poultry in plastic containers.

While people are trying to be more environmentally conscious, right now it’s a tale of two cities, so to speak. At the Amish Market in Hell’s Kitchen, more and more people are saying no to plastic.

“They’re bringing their own bags, and buying the bags we provide them,” said manager Josh Ceylan.

But in a smaller deli across the street, things are different.

“Most of the people like to take a plastic bag,” said deli worker Sachen Choudhery.

Revenue from the sale of the brown paper bags will be split.

“At the city level, there’s a 60-40 split, where 60 percent goes to the state and 40 percent will remain with the county, to help buy reusable bags and deal with the plastic pollution and paper problem,” Kaminsky said.

De Blasio wants to make sure low income people get help obtaining reusable bags.

“What we have to add to the equation is phasing these things out by helping people get reusable bags,” de Blasio said.

The plastic bag ban will go into effect next March.

De Blasio says he’s going to work on a plan to help people get reusable bags.