



– Police have made an arrest in the case of a bizarre break-in on the Upper East Side where a 28-year-old woman awoke in her apartment to find a stranger licking her face

Police have arrested Salih Kolenovic, 40, of Queens, in connection to the incident.

According to police, a suspect crept into the woman’s apartment on East 65th Street and First Avenue on Sunday. The woman’s front door was unlocked, police said.

The victim was asleep in her bed and woke up, in part due to an unpleasant smell.

When she woke up, the suspect was licking her face and kissing her, according to police.

The victim didn’t recognize the suspect, who took off.

Police believe the incident may have been random, and that the suspect ma have been trying doors in the building and found hers unlocked.

Authorities released surveillance video of the man they say committed the crime. He’s described as balding with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.