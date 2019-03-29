



– The number of measles cases in Rockland County continues to grow.

Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said the number of measles cases since the outbreak began in October rose this week to 157.

Rockland County Officials Give Update On Measles Outbreak

The county declared a state of emergency Tuesday.

Since then, 500 more vaccines have been given out.

During the 30 day state of emergency, unvaccinated minors are prohibited from visiting public places.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on the planet: 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus become infected, officials said.

Anyone who visited the following locations or used the following taxis at these times may have been exposed to measles:

Uber that initially traveled to Monsey Hub shopping plaza in Monsey, NY on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 1:20pm to 1:30pm with a risk of exposure until 3:30pm.

Nyack Taxi that initially traveled from Monsey Hub shopping plaza in Monsey, NY 10952 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2:20pm to 3:00pm with a risk of exposure until 5:00pm.

Rockland Kosher Supermarket, located at 27 Orchard St, Monsey, NY 10952 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm.

La Familia Taxi that initially traveled from Rockland Kosher Supermarket, located at 27 Orchard St, Monsey, NY 10952 on Sunday March 24, 2019 between 3:00pm to 3:05pm with a risk of exposure until 5:05 pm.

Free MMR vaccines are available by calling:

The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.

You can also get the vaccine at a federally qualified health center. To find one in the area, click here.

For more information about the measles, click here.