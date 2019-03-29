



Police are searching for a man they say held a knife to a woman’s neck and robbed her on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the suspect came up behind the 27-year-old victim, placed his hands over her mouth and held a knife to her neck. He allegedly told her not to scream and asked where her money was.

The woman pointed to her purse, and the man reached in and removed $300, police said.

The victim suffered minor cuts to her hands but refused medical attention.

Investigators said they’re searching for a black man in his 30s, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and red sneakers.

