



NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school’s production of “Alien” has earned some high praise from high-profile supporters.

North Bergen High School’s drama club raised money to put on the spring play, and students used recycled materials to create their costumes and props.

A video of the production went viral, and actress Sigourney Weaver, who played Ripley in the original movie, took notice.

Students at North Bergen High School in New Jersey recently put on an AMAZING production of #Alien. Hollywood noticed. And so did… the Queen. pic.twitter.com/u3iNOgk8Pr — Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 28, 2019

“I just want to say it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into it,” she said in a YouTube video. “Just one more thing: You know, the alien might still be around. So when you’re opening your locker, just do it very slowly.”

Director Ridley Scott congratulated the cast and crew, as well.

Ridley Scott’s letter to the North Bergen drama student’s amazing high school production of Alien (made from recyclables) includes $ and a request for their follow-up production (via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/SivbAqXPm2 — Fandango (@Fandango) March 29, 2019

“My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination and determination to produce such an ambitious show,” he said in a letter published by Deadline. “Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward – ALWAYS.”

“How about your next TEAM production being ‘Gladiator,’” he added.

North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco announced his nonprofit will help fund additional performances.