Susan Tercero of Macy’s joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to highlight the store’s flower show, now in its 45th year.

More than 5,000 flowers from all over the world will be on display in the show running until April 7.

This year’s theme is “Journey to Paradisios,” an out-of-this-world adventure with aliens, spaceships and more.

The show is free.

